|
24.09.2022 13:00:00
Is Now the Time to Buy Cardano?
Now that The Merge from Ethereum has been completed, it's time for investors to turn their attention to the other big technological upgrade for the crypto community: the Vasil hard fork from Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA).Although this event, which took place on Sept. 22, was not nearly as hyped as The Merge, it carries important consequences for the world's eighth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.Frankly stated, crypto investors are getting impatient with Cardano, which has never had the same type of moonshot mentality as other cryptos. If this huge upgrade for Cardano -- timed to coincide with the coin's fifth anniversary -- didn't move the needle, what possibly could? Updates from Cardano have been slow and steady, and it's one of the most trusted blockchain projects in the world, but just look at the price of Cardano these days. It's trading for about $0.46, and it fell after the Vasil upgrade was concluded. Clearly, investors are not expecting much from Cardano.When it comes to the Vasil hard fork, there are two ways of looking at it. If you're a Cardano skeptic, you're not that impressed with all the promised performance and efficiency gains. Cardano, for example, has always trailed the pack when it comes to smart contracts, so a few changes in how smart contracts and decentralized apps are handled on its blockchain doesn't seem like a big deal. Isn't this stuff that Cardano should have had, like, 18 months ago?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
