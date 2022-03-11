|
11.03.2022 16:30:00
Is Now the Time to Buy Coca-Cola Stock?
Beverage conglomerate Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is one of Warren Buffett's most famous holdings -- he's owned the stock since buying it in the late 1980s, benefiting from decades of growth and dividends. It's a textbook example of the good things that can happen when you find a quality stock and let it work for you over time.But the past isn't a sure-fire look into the future, and investors need to approach this old-time market favorite with a fresh perspective. Here is where Coca-Cola's business stands today and whether it makes sense for investors to buy the stock now.Coca-Cola is arguably the world's most dominant beverage company. It claims to have a 14% market share of all commercial beverage sales in developed markets and 6% in emerging markets. That may not seem like much, but this is a remarkable figure considering the vast universe of beverage products, including water, juice, tea, soda, and more.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
