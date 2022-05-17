|
17.05.2022 15:52:00
Is Now the Time to Buy Electric Vehicle Stocks?
It's a rough time in the market, although some industries are suffering worse than others. Electric vehicle (EV) stocks, in particular, have been shelled. Even the ringleader, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), wasn't immune from the sell-off. Upstarts Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Nio (NYSE: NIO) have seen their stock prices slashed even worse.The sell-off begs the question: Is now a good time to buy EV stocks? Many of these stocks are now valued lower, so investors who have avoided this sector might find value in looking into the EV space.Image source: Tesla.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!