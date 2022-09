Is Now the Time to Buy Electric Vehicle Stocks?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investors fell in love with electric vehicle (EV) stocks in 2020 and 2021. Driven by the boom in Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock to a market cap of over $1 trillion and the capital being thrown around with the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) bubble, a flood of electric vehicle stocks went public. Due to investor excitement, many stock prices soared, but they have since fallen dramatically in the current bear market. For example, Rivian Automotive went public at a $100 billion valuation with zero revenue. The stock is now down 69% year to date in 2022.This broad drawdown could provide an opportunity for long-term investors. Is now the time to buy the dip in electric vehicle stocks? Let's investigate. The sell-off in EV stocks has been brutal this year. Rivian is down 69%, Lucid Group is down 60%, and Lordstown Motors is down 41%. All three of these stocks are EV start-ups that have gone public in the last few years. Even companies associated with EVs but not directly manufacturing them have gotten hit by this drawdown.Continue reading