17.11.2022 13:10:00
Is Now the Time to Buy Electric Vehicle Stocks?
Electric vehicle stocks have taken it on the chin lately, and many investors who were previously bullish on the EV industry are now left wondering whether there's still a good way to benefit from the massive shift to electrified vehicles.I think there is, but not all EV stocks are going to benefit, and it's going to take some patience to see the eventual payoff.Here are a few things that are going wrong and a handful of things going right with the EV industry today -- and why there are at least two stocks worth owning.Continue reading
