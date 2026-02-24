NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
24.02.2026 15:15:00
Is Now the Time to Buy Figma Stock?
Figma (NYSE: FIG) stock has underperformed in its short trading history. The stock's price has steadily fallen since the summer as the hype surrounding its July 31 IPO steadily fizzled.However, after its earnings announcement for the fourth quarter of 2025 and the year's end, Figma stock reversed that trend and moved significantly higher. Does that apparent recovery mean now is the time to buy? Let's take a closer look.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!