Is Now the Time to Buy Li Auto Stock?

Shares of Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) have been under pressure following a string of weaker-than-expected updates from the Chinese electric vehicle maker.Deliveries in recent months have disappointed and the company has also moved to cut prices across its lineup following the steps of EV rivals in China. These headlines highlight a challenging industry backdrop with many moving parts.That being said, there are reasons for investors to look up. Company fundamentals are positive with optimism that the launch of Li Auto's Li L6 model may drive a new wave of growth.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel