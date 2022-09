Is Now the Time to Buy More Ethereum?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is at a major turning point right now . The world's second-biggest cryptocurrency already is a leader in decentralized applications (dApps) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). But it could attract even more users -- and investors -- down the road. That's because the blockchain is undergoing a major upgrade.One key part of the upgrade is called "the merge." And it's set to happen soon. Does this mean now is the time to buy more Ethereum?Let's talk about where Ethereum stands today -- and why the upgrade is important. Ethereum is a major cryptocurrency player. More than 2,900 dApps run on the network, according to State of the dApps. And Ethereum is the biggest blockchain by NFT sales volume, CryptoSlam data show.Continue reading