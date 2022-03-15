|
15.03.2022 19:52:40
Is Now the Time to Buy Nvidia Stock?
In this video clip from "Semiconductor Revolution" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 3, Motley Fool contributors Jose Najarro and Nicholas Rossolillo discuss why they're cautiously bullish on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and how they think investors should allocate the stock in their portfolios. Continue reading
