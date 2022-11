Is Now the Time to Buy Pinterest Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Are investors starting to believe in Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) again? The stock jumped immediately following the social media company's late October earnings release, which showed a return to user growth in the three-month period that ended in late September.Pinterest's share performance in 2022 still trails the market by a wide margin thanks, in part, to worries about slowing sales and collapsing profitability. But given its recent performance, does this stock price slump represent a great buying opportunity?The best news in Pinterest's latest earnings update was its return to user growth. After monthly active users fell by 6% in the first quarter and by 3% in the second quarter, the social media platform broke back into expansion mode through late September.Continue reading