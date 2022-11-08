|
08.11.2022 12:09:00
Is Now the Time to Buy Pinterest Stock?
Are investors starting to believe in Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) again? The stock jumped immediately following the social media company's late October earnings release, which showed a return to user growth in the three-month period that ended in late September.Pinterest's share performance in 2022 still trails the market by a wide margin thanks, in part, to worries about slowing sales and collapsing profitability. But given its recent performance, does this stock price slump represent a great buying opportunity?The best news in Pinterest's latest earnings update was its return to user growth. After monthly active users fell by 6% in the first quarter and by 3% in the second quarter, the social media platform broke back into expansion mode through late September.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!