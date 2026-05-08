Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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09.05.2026 01:21:00
Is Now the Time to Buy Plug Power?
Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is once again gaining traction, driven by renewed momentum in the hydrogen industry and recent positive developments in its commercial pipeline. Plug's stock has risen by more than 65% year to date as of May 6. Is now the time to buy Plug Power, or is this just another short-term wave built on hydrogen hype? Plug is regaining credibility with a new CEO and a clearer, more focused roadmap, driven by an in-house initiative to improve performance called "Project Quantum Leap." The efforts are thus far paying off. In 2025, Plug Power's revenue topped $700 million, a nearly 13% jump from the prior year. The company's gross margin also turned positive, rising to 2.4%. In early April, Plug announced that it had been selected to supply a 275-megawatt (MW) GenEco Electrolyzer system for a Hy2gen project in Canada. This is a major contract and a sign that Plug is serious about its turnaround strategy. Plug's new CEO, Jose Luis Crespo, anticipates that the company could have positive EBITDA by the end of fiscal 2026 and potentially reach profitability by the end of 2028. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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