Is Now the Time to Buy Robinhood?

Financial-services platform Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has built its brand on the retail investor. Its simple user interface and commission-free trades made it an extremely popular brokerage among young users.However, the stock's been a disappointment since its initial public offering (IPO), down more than 80% from its highs. Robinhood's engagement peaked at 21.3 million users in early 2021, but that's fallen since then. Was Robinhood just a fad? Or are there reasons to be optimistic about the company's future? Here is what investors need to know.It's common for people to get more interested in the stock market when things are going well and lose interest when stocks keep going down. The pandemic created a very friendly market for retail investors. Government stimulus and low-interest rates made many growth stocks surge in value from 2020 to early 2021, creating investment returns that often take a decade to achieve.Continue reading