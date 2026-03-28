Time Aktie

Time für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048

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28.03.2026 09:42:00

Is Now the Time to Buy Salesforce? Here's What the Numbers Reveal

Once upon a time, Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) was the poster child for growth. The company pioneered cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) systems. However, Salesforce's share price has declined over the last five years, a period in which the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) soared nearly 70%. The significant gap between Salesforce's performance and the S&P 500 widened amid the widespread sell-off of SaaS stocks this year.But is now the time to buy Salesforce stock? Here's what the numbers reveal.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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