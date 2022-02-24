|
Is Now the Time to Buy SentinelOne Stock?
Cybersecurity firm SentinelOne (NYSE: S) has seen strong business growth amid a crowded field. Competitors include longtime industry veterans, such as McAfee and Kaspersky Lab, and newer entrants, such as Crowdstrike.Its success helped SentinelOne stock jump 21% in its debut as a public company last June, which made it the highest-valued cybersecurity IPO in history at the time. But after reaching a 52-week high of $78.53 in November, shares traded around $35 at the time of this writing.The substantial stock price drop was caused by a combination of factors. Its post-IPO lockup period for insiders expired in December. This was followed by the tech stock rout in recent weeks.Continue reading
