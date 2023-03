Is Now the Time to Buy Solana?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) investors, one of the most highly anticipated events of 2023 has almost arrived: the official launch of the Saga crypto phone. First announced back in the summer of 2022, the Saga has been available for pre-order for months now . With this new product debut in Q1 2023, Solana will become the first Layer-1 blockchain with its own crypto phone.The big question is how much of a boost this product launch could provide for Solana, which has already skyrocketed 130% in early 2023. Over the past week, Solana is up 10%, and some investors think it could go higher based on its ability to become the clear leader in mobile crypto. Let's take a closer look at how the new crypto phone could impact the price of Solana going forward.The Saga is a mobile phone running on the Android operating system that has been optimized for crypto and blockchain. It looks much like any other Android phone, but there are a few key differences. For one, the phone makes everything you would normally do with crypto and blockchain easier, faster, and more secure. For this reason, Solana refers to this phone as a "premium mobile experience." And it will give you access to new decentralized applications that are optimized for the Solana ecosystem, such as new apps based around non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and blockchain gaming.Continue reading