Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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30.04.2026 15:29:01
Is Now the Time to Buy the iShares CORO ETF After Lansing Street Advisors Purchased Over 230,000 Shares?
Lansing Street Advisors disclosed in a recent SEC filing that it established a new stake in BlackRock ETF Trust - iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF (NASDAQ:CORO) during the first quarter of 2026.The investment firm acquired 233,608 shares, with the estimated transaction value at $7.51 million based on the quarter’s average share price. The quarter-end position value also increased by $7.51 million, reflecting the new stake and any price movement.The BlackRock ETF Trust - iShares International Country Rotation Active ETF is designed to provide investors with access to a diversified portfolio of international equities by rotating country allocations based on quantitative models.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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