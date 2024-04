Is Now the Time to Buy This Cheap, 6%-Yielding Dividend Stock Down 55% Since 2022?

The stock market is on a great run, with the S&P 500 trading around all-time highs and up 53% since the bull market began in October 2022.However, it hasn't been smooth sailing for all stocks. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) is one beaten-down dividend stock selling at a bargain-bin price. Although the stock is up 48% in the last year, it remains 55% below its all-time high price as the company progresses in improving its financial position. Here's why this stock could be an excellent value-stock investment opportunity.Lincoln National provides insurance and retirement planning through various products, including annuities, life insurance, group non-medical insurance, and defined contribution plans.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel