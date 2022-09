Is Now the Time to Buy This Crypto?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) was one of last year's cryptocurrency stars. It soared more than 11,000% as investors bet on its ability to transform the worlds of business and entertainment. But two elements have weighed on the crypto player this year: the general market environment and outages on the Solana network. As a result, Solana has dropped 81%.Still, Solana continues to be popular with users and continues to innovate. So you may be asking yourself: After big losses, is now the time to buy this beaten-down player? Let's find out.First, here's some background on Solana. It's a blockchain with a native cryptocurrency called "SOL." Solana is particularly known for its speed. It can process as many as 65,000 transactions per second at a cost close to zero.Continue reading