Is Now the Time to Buy This High-Yielding Dividend Aristocrat?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Growing passive income can be a rudder to help investors navigate the rough waters of market volatility. A company with a track record of raising its dividend through thick and thin can shift attention away from poor stock performance in the short term.As S&P 500 stocks with 25 or more consecutive years of annual dividend hikes under their belt, Dividend Aristocrats are as steady as they come in the world of income investing. The asset manager, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW), is a Dividend Aristocrat with 36 consecutive years of dividend growth. But with the stock down 37% thus far in 2022 versus the Nasdaq Composite's 29% drop during that time , is now an opportune time to buy T. Rowe Price? Let's drill down into the asset manager's fundamentals and valuation to try to get an answer. Continue reading