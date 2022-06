Is Now the Time to Buy This Risky Stock With Huge Upside Potential?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's no secret that investors flock to biotech stocks for exposure to moonshot returns. For instance, if you invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) around five years ago, you are sitting with a gain of about 239% compared to the market's total return of near 87%.There's reason to believe the company just might do something similar over the next five years -- but you'll need to tolerate quite a lot of uncertainty along the way. Let's take a look at Catalyst's prospects ahead.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading