Is Now the Time to Buy Unity Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Since going public in 2020 at $52 per share, Unity Software's (NYSE: U) stock has been on a roller-coaster ride. After hitting a 52-week high of $210 last November, shares now trade for nearly a third of that at the time of this writing.The stock declined in December following the company's acquisition of special effects company Weta Digital for a hefty $1.6 billion. Shares dropped further as tech stocks took a hit in recent weeks.Given Unity stock's volatility, does its price drop present a buying opportunity? Good companies persevere over short-term volatility. Unity certainly has the qualities to prosper over the long run.Continue reading