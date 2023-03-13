|
13.03.2023 14:10:00
Is Now the Time to Go All-In on Nio Stock?
Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) is part of a long list of beaten-down EV stocks that the growth stock sell-off has particularly affected.But unlike more-speculative EV companies that merely promise production progress, Nio was producing over 3,500 cars a week by December as Chinese demand continues to grow.Below, two Motley Fool contributors discuss the pros and cons to determine if now is the time to dive headfirst into this exciting EV opportunity, or if the risks outweigh the potential reward. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
