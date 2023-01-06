|
06.01.2023 23:04:00
Is Now the Time to Go All-In on Tesla Stock?
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock had a rough first day of the 2023 trading calendar year, falling 12.2%. But shares were down as much as 15% at one point during the session.The sell-off was largely due to Tesla's disappointing delivery numbers for Q4 2022, which were released on Monday when markets were closed. Tesla achieved record deliveries of 1.314 million vehicles in 2022, including 405,278 deliveries in Q4 alone. But many analysts, such as Wedbush Securities' Dan Ives, were expecting a Q4 delivery figure in the range of 415,000 to 420,000.Tesla produced 8.5% more vehicles than it delivered for the quarter. It remains to be seen if the gap between production and deliveries was due to decreasing demand or logistics issues. Either way, the lower-than-expected delivery number adds yet another cause for concern to a stock that is down a staggering 59% in the last three months.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!