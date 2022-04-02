|
Is Now the Time to Go All-In on the Stock Market?
The stock market has staged an epic rally in the last week or so. After briefly being down over 20% year to date (YTD), the Nasdaq Composite is now down less than 10% YTD. Similarly, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are both down less than 5% YTD and are officially out of correction territory.With the market processing rising interest rates, the prospect of lower inflation, and improving geopolitical risks, is now the time to go all-in on the stock market? Or is there a better alternative?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
