24.03.2022 11:50:00
Is Now the Time to Invest in Ethereum?
Cryptocurrencies have not been immune to the market correction that's occurred over the past few months. In fact, many of the leading crypto investments are down considerably since late last year.The second-largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), saw a single Ether token reach a price of more than $4,800 in mid-November. By Jan. 24, it fell all the way down to about $2,200 -- a drop of about 55%. Since then, it has slowly climbed back up to just over $3,000 per token, as of March 22.Several factors have impacted its volatility. Let's take a look at them and explore whether now is the time to invest in Ethereum.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
