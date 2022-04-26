|
26.04.2022 13:18:00
Is Now the Time to Invest in Industrial Real Estate?
Investing in real estate is a great way to diversify your portfolio and set it up for long-term growth. But there are different approaches you can take in that regard, and different real estate sectors to look at.If you don't have the stomach for investing in actual properties, it pays to look at REITs, or real estate investment trusts, instead. REITs are companies that operate different properties, and they can be a major source of portfolio growth in two ways.First, there's share price appreciation. Over time, the value of the REIT shares you own could rise. Then there are dividends. REITs are required to pay at least 90% of their net income to investors. As such, they frequently pay higher dividends than your average stock.Continue reading
