08.07.2022 11:30:00
Is Now the Time to Invest in Solana?
As cryptocurrency prices continue to sink, many investors are concerned about the future of the sector. While it's normal to feel worried when the market is in a slump, downturns are also one of the best opportunities to invest at a discount.All cryptocurrencies have taken a beating in recent months, but Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) has been hit especially hard. Its price has fallen by more than 85% since its peak in November. While that may seem discouraging on the surface, some experts believe it could soar in the future. Does that mean it's time to invest? It depends.Solana was one of the fastest-growing cryptocurrencies of 2021, as well as a breakout star in the crypto sector. Its biggest competitor is Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), with some enthusiasts believing it could eventually overtake the larger cryptocurrency.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
