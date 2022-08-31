|
31.08.2022 11:15:00
Is Now the Time to Start Investing in Speculative Altcoins?
In the early days of crypto, altcoin was a catch-all term to describe any crypto that wasn't Bitcoin. And for obvious reasons: Bitcoin led, and everyone else just followed. Subsequently, though, there has been a much-more nuanced understanding about the different types of altcoins available to investors, ranging from stablecoins to staking coins. In 2022, we've already seen the potential of altcoins to lead a market higher, irrespective of what Bitcoin might be doing. Ethereum, for example, has been a summer standout, far outpacing Bitcoin's performance during the same time period. Here are some of the best candidates to lead the market higher in the final months of 2022.All eyes are seemingly on the U.S. Federal Reserve these days now that Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has made inflation-fighting the focus of monetary policy. That means more interest rate hikes ahead. Powell warned that there could be "some pain" for consumers along the way, so one way to minimize that pain is with crypto investments that are going to provide a hedge against inflation.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
