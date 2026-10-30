Is Nu Holdings Stock a Buy Before Its First-Ever Investor Day on Dec. 8?

Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) is the largest digital bank in Latin America and one of the largest digital banking platforms in the world. It's growing fast, but its stock is down 28% this year (as of Oct. 28).

The company has made some major moves lately, including opening an online international bank and entering the U.S. market. It's planning its first-ever investor day event on Dec. 8, and it will likely outline its goals and expansion plans. Should you buy Nu stock now?

Nu has been operating in Brazil as a digital financial platform since 2014, giving it a first-mover's edge in the largest country in Latin America. It has broken down the high barriers to the financial system that previously locked out a huge portion of the country's vast pool of consumers, and it has since followed the same playbook in Mexico and Colombia, where it's quickly establishing a strong presence. It recently obtained a bank charter in Mexico and has applied for one in Brazil, and it has also been approved for one in the U.S., which gives it greater expansion opportunities.

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