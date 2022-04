Is Nu Holdings Worth The Investment?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Latin American fintech company Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) have fallen below its IPO price. The market fears Nu Holdings' loan portfolio could deteriorate amid Brazil's difficult economic environment. However, there are three reasons to believe Nu Holdings can weather poor Brazilian economic conditions and thrive when the economy eventually rebounds. Image source: Getty Images.Nu Holdings CEO David Velez developed the idea for Nu Holdings after an agonizing experience attempting to open a bank account in Brazil. Sadly, he couldn't simply take his business elsewhere; according to Velez, all of the top Brazilian banks provide similar terrible customer service.Continue reading