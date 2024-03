Is Nu Stock a Buy?

Early investing usually involves some amount of risk. New companies don't have proven track records, and you need to take a chance on them to benefit later on.Investing legend Warren Buffett isn't known for high-risk investing; he's known for value investing, or finding great stocks trading below their intrinsic value. But even Buffett and his team at Berkshire Hathaway identified Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) as an investing opportunity back in 2021, when it was all of eight years old and before it became a public company.Nu has been demonstrating impressive performance so far, reporting high growth as it becomes consistently profitable. The stock is up more than 170% during the past year alone; is there still time to buy?Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel