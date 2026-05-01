BB Liquidatin a Aktie
WKN: 924821 / ISIN: US0936791088
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01.05.2026 15:30:00
Is Nucor a Buy After Its Blockbuster Earnings Report?
Nucor (NYSE: NUE) produces nearly a quarter of all the raw steel in the U.S. The company announced first-quarter earnings on April 27, beating analysts' expectations.The company reported revenue of $9.5 billion, up 21.3% year over year, and earnings per share (EPS) of $3.23, up 382% year over year. Analysts had predicted revenue of $8.86 billion and EPS of $2.82. The company's stock is up almost 5% since its earnings announcement and more than 38% so far this year.There are three more reasons why the steelmaker's stock might still be a good buy, even trading at 29 times earnings.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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