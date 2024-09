Is NuScale Power a Millionaire Maker?

Companies and governments are striving to meet net zero carbon goals by 2050, and banks have realized that nuclear power will be an important part of these goals.On Sept. 23, several major financial institutions expressed their desire to triple nuclear energy capacity globally by 2050. The declaration came during discussions at Climate Week in New York and has the backing of Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley.With nuclear power becoming a more popular option for companies meeting carbon-neutral goals, small modular reactors (SMRs) are generating a lot of buzz. NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) is one company working on advancing this technology and could be a critical part of growing nuclear infrastructure.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool