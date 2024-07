Is NuScale Power Stock a Buy?

Energy demand is set to explode over the next decade, with artificial intelligence leading the way. According to Goldman Sachs, data center power demand is expected to grow 15% annually through 2030.To meet the growing power demand, companies like NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR) are developing creative solutions to bring clean energy to market at a cheaper price. NuScale Power is developing technology for nuclear power generation through its small modular reactor, which has the potential for scalable, more affordable nuclear power generation.This exciting technology could provide nuclear power for remote locations or industrial applications, making NuScale Power an intriguing investing opportunity. However, the company is still early in its growth phase, and you'll want to consider the following before buying NuScale Power .Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool