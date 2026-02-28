Going Aktie
Is NuScale Power Stock Going to $20?
NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR), the nuclear technology company, saw its stock hit a 52-week high of $57 in October 2025 before imploding. Now the stock trades at just above $13 a share, with a decline of almost 18% in 2026.If you had bought NuScale at $57 and held on until it fell to $13, your investment would have lost about three-quarters of its original value.That's a harsh lesson in volatility. But it's not all doom and gloom. NuScale is gaining momentum again. And, with the price check behind it, this nuclear energy stock could easily trade above $20 before the end of the year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
