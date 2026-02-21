Nuscale Power Aktie
WKN DE: A3DK09 / ISIN: US67079K1007
|
21.02.2026 17:45:00
Is NuScale Power the Next Nuclear Millionaire Maker and Future Dividend Giant?
Nuclear power is undergoing a renaissance. Electricity generation demand is growing like a weed due to the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, and investors are looking for the right horse to bet on in the race. Some have been drawn to NuScale Power (NYSE: SMR), a new-age nuclear power company seeking to kick-start the small modular reactor (SMR) industry.Shares of NuScale Power went from a low of around $2.50 in late 2023 to a high of $60 last year. Today, the stock has dipped back down below $15. Does that make it the next buy-the-dip candidate and a potential nuclear millionaire maker?An unfortunate downside of the traditional nuclear power industry is the massive up-front capital costs. It may take billions or tens of billions of dollars to build a large nuclear power plant, which can be profitable but requires significant backing from governments, utilities, or large corporations ahead of time.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nuscale Power Corp Registered Shs
|
11.02.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Nuscale Power gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
05.11.25
|Ausblick: Nuscale Power legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Nuscale Power zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)