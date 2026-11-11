NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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11.11.2026 12:30:02
Is Nvidia a Bad-News Buy or a Stock to Avoid?
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock has been one of the major winners of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. This is because the tech giant has built an AI empire, offering the world's fastest AI chips, known as graphics processing units (GPUs), and a full portfolio of supporting products and services. AI customers have snapped up Nvidia's chips, with demand often exceeding supply as the company launches new updates.
All of this has fueled mind-boggling earnings growth, with revenue and profit rising in the double and triple digits. Investors recognized this early in the AI boom, and this helped the stock soar 1,100% from the start of 2023 through the end of last year. This year has been a rockier one for Nvidia and other AI powerhouses as investors turned more cautious on the space. They worried about higher inflation in the U.S. and questioned whether data center spending would continue at current levels.
And just this week, particularly bad news concerning Nvidia emerged. Nvidia opened an investigation into chief Jensen Huang's relationship with a person U.S. intelligence agencies are calling a Chinese spy. Against this backdrop, is Nvidia a bad-news buy or a stock to avoid? Let's find out.
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Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|14:48
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:52
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12:31
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06:59
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|09.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14:48
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:52
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12:31
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|06:59
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|09.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14:48
|NVIDIA Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:52
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|12:31
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|09.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06:59
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.11.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.08.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.01.25
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|149,18
|-4,76%
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