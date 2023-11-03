|
03.11.2023 21:45:00
Is Nvidia a Buy?
Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) share price has jumped 187% over the past year as investors have turned their attention toward artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. But Nvidia's gains are more than just hype; the company is experiencing fantastic growth from its core business. The question is whether it's too late for investors to buy Nvidia, or if this tech stock will remain a winner over the long term. To help answer this question, let's take a look at what's happening with Nvidia right now, and what its long-term potential is.Nvidia's GPUs have long been used in the gaming industry because of their ability to quickly and efficiently process high-quality graphics. And for many years the company's gaming segment was its bread and butter. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
