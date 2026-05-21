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NVIDIA Aktie

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WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

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22.05.2026 00:10:00

Is Nvidia a Buy After Its Blowout Earnings Report? History Offers a Strikingly Clear Answer.

Investors have gotten used to one thing in particular from Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA): blowout earnings reports. Thanks to the company's position as the leader in the artificial intelligence (AI) chip market, it's delivered positive earnings surprises and record numbers quarter after quarter. And the recent quarter wasn't an exception.In Nvidia's report after market close on May 20, it announced revenue and profit that surpassed analysts' estimates and spoke of soaring demand for its chip systems. The tech giant also offered plenty of clues that support the idea of enormous growth in the quarters to come. Considering all of this, is Nvidia -- a stock that's soared 1,400% over five years -- a buy after its blowout earnings report? History offers a strikingly clear answer.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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