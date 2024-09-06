|
06.09.2024 13:45:00
Is Nvidia a Safe Stock to Own During a Recession?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has generated phenomenal returns for investors in recent years. Since 2020, it's up around 2,000%. The company is coming off yet another fantastic earnings report where its sales more than doubled from the previous year. There's plenty of optimism for the future and for it to remain a top artificial intelligence (AI) stock to own for years.But what if there's a recession next year? Could a slowdown in the economy hurt this seemingly unstoppable stock, or is it a good buy to hold even amid a downturn?The last big recession in the markets took place more than 15 years ago. The Great Recession began in latter stages of 2007 and ended in June 2009. During that time, the S&P 500 crashed by 38%. Nvidia, which was still in the early stages of its growth at the time, incurred a mammoth 64% drop in value over the same time frame.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
06.09.24
|Gute Zahlen, verhaltene Reaktionen: Analysten zweifeln trotz Beschwichtigungen von NVIDIA-Chef (finanzen.at)
|
06.09.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 schwächelt zum Handelsende (finanzen.at)
|
06.09.24
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite liegt zum Handelsende im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
06.09.24
|Schwacher Handel: S&P 500 zum Handelsende mit Abgaben (finanzen.at)
|
06.09.24
|Applied Digital-Aktie nach Kurssprung wieder tiefrot: Finanzspritze von NVIDIA - KI-Expansion geplant (finanzen.at)
|
06.09.24
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 gibt am Nachmittag nach (finanzen.at)
|
06.09.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: S&P 500 zeigt sich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
06.09.24
|NASDAQ Composite aktuell: NASDAQ Composite fällt am Nachmittag zurück (finanzen.at)