NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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26.03.2026 11:10:00
Is Nvidia About to Soar? Here's What History Says.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has delivered enormous returns over the past few years, and this is for one main reason: The company has demonstrated its leadership and revenue potential in the high-growth area of artificial intelligence (AI). Nvidia dominates the AI chip market, selling the most powerful graphics processing units (GPUs), and that's resulted in double and triple-digit revenue growth during this AI boom. And as a result, the stock, too, has climbed.But, in recent months, Nvidia's performance has been lackluster. This isn't due to any particular piece of news from the company, but instead to general headwinds: Investors have questioned whether AI spending may continue at current levels -- if it doesn't, that could hurt many AI companies, including Nvidia. At the same time, geopolitical problems, such as the war in Iran, and economic woes have weighed on investors' minds too.As we approach the second quarter of the year, investors may now be wondering whether Nvidia will continue along this path or gather fresh momentum. After a first quarter of turmoil, is Nvidia stock about to soar? Here's what history says.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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