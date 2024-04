Is Nvidia Getting Ready to Disrupt Another Computing Industry Standard?

Analysts at Wall Street firm Rosenblatt Securities recently downgraded shares of high-flying Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) all the way from a buy rating with a stock price target of $330 to a sell rating with a price target of $210. The reason cited was rising competition from Nvidia . To be clear, Arista is a fantastic business, and Nvidia 's competition isn't a new development. However, some investors have sold off Arista on fears that mighty Nvidia could indeed steal some of its thunder. But is Nvidia really on the cusp of totally disrupting yet another part of the computing technology industry?Before discussing why some think Arista is in trouble, let's address the fact the stock is up 58% in the last 12 months and roughly 200% in the last trailing five-year stretch -- even after the last sell-off. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel