10.06.2024 20:13:00
Is Nvidia Going to $5 Trillion After Its 10-for-1 Stock Split?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has sustained its stunning rally in 2024 as shares of the chipmaker have already surged an eye-popping 144% so far this year. And the good part is that the company has given investors multiple reasons to be bullish in recent days.The company announced terrific fiscal 2025 first-quarter results that put to rest any doubts about Nvidia's dominance in the artificial intelligence (AI) chip market. Additionally, it unveiled a new chip architecture that will be launched in 2026, a move that could help ensure that it maintains its technology lead over rivals.Also, Nvidia management's announcement of a 10-for-1 forward stock split seems to have given the stock another big boost, sending the company's market capitalization to almost $3 trillion as of this writing. Nvidia briefly became the world's second-most valuable company after Microsoft, overtaking Apple in the charts before falling back to third position.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
