Is Nvidia Going to Be Added to the Dow? Here's What 128 Years of History Suggests Will Happen.

For the last three decades, Wall Street has enjoyed no shortage of next-big-thing innovations. A little more than one week ago, the two hottest trends in the stock market collided: the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and investors' love of companies enacting stock splits.After the close of trading on June 7, AI kingpin Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) completed its previously announced 10-for-1 forward-stock split.A split allows a publicly traded company to alter its share price and outstanding share count while having no impact on its market cap or operating performance. In Nvidia's case, it increased the company's outstanding share count by a factor of 10, while lowering its share price to 1/10th of what it previously was. For retail investors without access to fractional-share purchases with their broker, it's a lot easier to buy a single share of Nvidia today than it was two weeks ago.