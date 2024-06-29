Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
29.06.2024 10:29:00

Is Nvidia Going to Crash in the Second Half of 2024? History Weighs in and Offers a Big Clue

Unless you've been living under a rock for the last year, you've probably noticed that the bulls are running wild on Wall Street. While a resilient U.S. economy has certainly played a role, the lion's share of the gains in the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite and benchmark S&P 500 can be attributed to the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution.In simple terms, AI uses software and systems for tasks that humans would normally oversee or undertake. What makes AI special and gives the technology such wide-ranging utility is the ability of these systems to learn over time without human intervention. This can allow AI software and systems to become more proficient at tasks and perhaps even evolve to learn new skill sets.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

