|
29.06.2024 10:29:00
Is Nvidia Going to Crash in the Second Half of 2024? History Weighs in and Offers a Big Clue
Unless you've been living under a rock for the last year, you've probably noticed that the bulls are running wild on Wall Street. While a resilient U.S. economy has certainly played a role, the lion's share of the gains in the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite and benchmark S&P 500 can be attributed to the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution.In simple terms, AI uses software and systems for tasks that humans would normally oversee or undertake. What makes AI special and gives the technology such wide-ranging utility is the ability of these systems to learn over time without human intervention. This can allow AI software and systems to become more proficient at tasks and perhaps even evolve to learn new skill sets.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
19:43
|JPMorgan-Analysten: Bullenmarkt um NVIDIA-Aktie hat Short-Seller aus dem Markt getrieben (finanzen.at)
|
02:27
|NVIDIA-Konkurrent AMD-Aktie von Analyst als heißer Favorit gehandelt (finanzen.at)
|
28.06.24
|Nvidia partner Lambda Labs seeks $800mn as AI computing demand soars (Financial Times)
|
28.06.24
|Nvidia partner Lambda Labs seeks $800mn as AI computing demand soars (Financial Times)
|
28.06.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 schlussendlich in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
28.06.24
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ Composite verliert schlussendlich (finanzen.at)
|
28.06.24
|Freitagshandel in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
28.06.24
|Verluste in New York: S&P 500 präsentiert sich nachmittags schwächer (finanzen.at)