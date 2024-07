Is Nvidia Going to Lose $1.2 Trillion in Market Value? One Wall Street Analyst Believes So -- and This Might Be a Conservative Estimate

Roughly 30 years ago, the proliferation of the internet began changing the growth trajectory for corporate America. Since then, investors have kept a constant eye out for the next big innovation that could rival what the internet did for businesses worldwide in the mid-1990s.After three decades of waiting, artificial intelligence (AI) has been anointed as the next great leap forward.With AI, software and systems are given tasks that humans would previously have undertaken or overseen. The jaw-dropping addressable market associated with AI -- $15.7 trillion by 2030, according to an estimate from the analysts at PwC -- stems from the ability of software and systems to learn without human intervention. This gives AI-driven systems the capacity to evolve over time, in addition to becoming more proficient at their assigned tasks.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool