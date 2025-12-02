Answer Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A3EQ88 / ISIN: JP3127630006
|
02.12.2025 09:51:00
Is Nvidia Going to Plunge 50% (or More)? History Offers a Very Clear Answer.
Is Nvidia Going to Plunge 50% (or More)? History Offers a Very Clear Answer.

For the last three years, the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) has been Wall Street's primary catalyst -- and it's not hard to understand why. Empowering software and systems with the tools needed to make split-second decisions without human supervision is a game-changing advancement for most industries. It's a technology that can add $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, according to PwC's AI report, "Sizing the Prize."Although all of Wall Street's major stock indexes have benefited from AI's rising tide, no company has made the most of the AI revolution quite like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). In late October, it became the first publicly traded company to reach the $5 trillion plateau. For context, Nvidia closed out 2022 with a $360 billion market cap.The concern is that when things seem too good to be true on Wall Street, they usually are. While there are clear-cut catalysts that support Nvidia's outperformance, history points to a different outcome for the AI darling of investors in the years to come.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Answer Holdings Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs
|1 040,00
|0,00%
|Going Public Media AG Nach Kapitalherabsetzung
|3,80
|0,00%
|NVIDIA Corp.
|155,50
|0,73%