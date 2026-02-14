Joby Aviation Incorporation Registered Shs Aktie
Is Nvidia Set to Help Joby Aviation Become the Tesla of the Skies?
In late 2025, the news that Joby Aviation (NYSE: JOBY) and Nvidia were teaming up to develop an autonomous flight capability hit the market by surprise. Given that Joby is pursuing a vertically integrated strategy (designing, manufacturing, owning, and operating its own aircraft as a transportation company) in the electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) market, the parallel with Tesla's robotaxi rollout is obvious. Is it set to make Joby the undisputed eVTOL champion?The collaboration will involve Joby using Nvidia's computing power via its new IGX Thor Platform, which is under development alongside Joby's Superpilot autonomous flight technology. It's an interesting move that highlights the differences in approaches among Joby, Archer Aviation, and the eVTOL company no one talks about: Boeing's Wisk.Each company has its own strategy. Archer aims to be an eVTOL manufacturer and will sell its aircraft to others. Joby and Wisk, on the other hand, want to run transportation services. The key difference is that Joby, like Archer, is starting with piloted aircraft, while Wisk is focused only on autonomous planes.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
