Is Nvidia Still a Good Stock to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For the past decade, buying shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) when it dips has been a winning investment strategy. Some unusually challenging market conditions have put the graphics chipmaker through the wringer this year, though, and investors are getting nervous. Is Nvidia's latest dip part of a much longer slide? Or does this legendary stock's growth story have more exciting chapters ahead?A couple of weeks before releasing results from the fiscal second quarter that ended on July 31, 2022, Nvidia told investors to expect just $6.7 billion in total revenue instead of the $8.1 billion windfall management had forecast just a few months earlier. Nvidia was true to its word and reported total revenue that fell 19% from the previous three-month period.Continue reading