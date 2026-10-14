NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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14.10.2026 18:05:01
Is Nvidia Still the Best AI Stock to Buy in 2026, or Is This Challenger?
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), soaring more than 900% over the past five years, clearly has been an excellent choice for investors aiming to win in the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. This tech giant is an obvious stock to select, considering its dominant position in the AI chip space. Nvidia makes the world's fastest graphics processing units (GPUs), the chips powering essential AI tasks such as the training and inference of models.
All of this has led to earnings growth investors can count on quarter after quarter, and this has prompted them to snap up shares of this AI giant. Nvidia, however, isn't alone in this space, and competition is heating up. In fact, one young player has even said that its processors are faster than today's GPUs. Considering this, is Nvidia still the best AI stock to buy in 2026, or is this challenger? Let's find out.
Image source: Getty Images.
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